Tripura government issues heavy rain alert across 8 districts
The Tripura government has issued a high alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds across all 8 districts following an IMD warning.
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Story highlights
- A depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday
- Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are forecasted in Tripura from May 25 to May 28
- Residents are advised to take precautions and stay indoors during the adverse weather conditions
Following the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning, the Tripura government has issued a high alert across all 8 districts, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours.
The IMD reports that a depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday. "Due to the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely in Tripura from May 25 to May 28," stated Tamal Majumder, Additional Secretary (Revenue).
Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the adverse weather conditions.
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