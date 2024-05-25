Following the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning, the Tripura government has issued a high alert across all 8 districts, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours.

The IMD reports that a depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday. "Due to the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely in Tripura from May 25 to May 28," stated Tamal Majumder, Additional Secretary (Revenue).

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the adverse weather conditions.