The BJP government in Tripura will begin a two-and-a-half month-long campaign on good governance in every household from September 17, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with top officials and senior ministers, in order to successfully carry out the "Proti Ghore Shushashon" (good governance in every household) campaign to take the benefits of schemes of the central government to the doorsteps of the people from the district to the gram panchayat level.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials and other parties involved to carry out the campaign in a mission and festive mood

As per report, the campaign would continue till November 30.

Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Pradip Chakraborty stated that various events, including rallies, development meetings, fairs, and exhibitions will be organised in each block as part of the good governance campaign.