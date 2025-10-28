Tripura Government launches schemes for women, minorities, establishment of new college soon

The Tripura Government has taken a series of decisions, including two schemes for women and girls and establishment of a new women college.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, October 28 Tripura Cabinet Spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the cabinet, in its meeting yesterday, decided on the formation of the Tripura Women Entrepreneurs Policy.

“The Industry Department has been promoting entrepreneurship through a single-window system. For women empowerment, especially for women from rural areas engaged with SHGs or others, this policy has been formed to encourage them further. A maximum loan of Rs 1 crore can be provided to women for entrepreneurship, and a 35 per cent subsidy will be given. Lakhpati Didi can also avail this benefit,” said the Minister.

He further informed that the Social Welfare and Social Education Department has taken a decision to launch a new scheme, Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana, under which if two baby girls are born in an AAY family, Rs 50,000 will be fixed for each, which the parents can use after 18 years of the daughter.

“The baby should be born in a government hospital. The main aim is to stop child marriages and to help poor families financially,” said the Minister.

The Minister also informed that a decision has been taken to establish a new Women’s College at Nalchar under the Sepahijala District by the Higher Education Department.

He said the cabinet has also approved a proposal for filling up 104 Manager posts—Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil, Grade A and B—under the Tripura State Electrical Corporation Limited (TSECL). The posts will be filled through examinations.

Among these are, Manager (Electrical) Grade A – 24 posts (B.Tech), Manager (Mechanical) Grade A – 4 posts (B.Tech), Manager (Civil) Grade A – 8 posts (B.Tech), Manager (Electrical) Grade B – 58 posts (Diploma)

“In the cabinet meeting, we have also decided to implement a new scheme, Mukhyamantri Sonkhalaghu Unnayan Prakalpa 2025, for religious minorities to strengthen their economic condition. Under this scheme, Rs 1.5 crore has been provisioned for opening small businesses, and a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 will be provided in two installments under the Department of Welfare of Minorities. A total of 1,500 beneficiaries have been targeted in the first phase,” he added.