Tripura government links education and sports push to inclusive development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state’s development strategy is centred on strengthening education and sports to ensure that growth benefits reach marginalised communities.

Speaking at the Belonia Vidyapeeth ground in South Tripura while virtually inaugurating and laying foundation stones for multiple projects across the state, Saha said targeted public investment was helping Tripura secure national recognition for its development outcomes.

A key focus of the programme was school infrastructure. The chief minister inaugurated the newly built permanent building of Niharnagar Class XII School in Rajnagar, followed by the pucca building of Ghoshkhamar Class XII School. The permanent building of Belonia English Medium Class XII School was also inaugurated virtually.

Saha said around Rs 80 crore is being spent on development works in the Rajnagar area alone, covering roads, drinking water, electricity and education. He added that Tripura has received 347 awards for development performance, attributing this to sustained investment in human capital.

Highlighting reforms in the education sector, the chief minister said new schools are being opened, smart classrooms and digital libraries are being set up, and stipends are being provided to students. Courses designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training have been aligned with the National Education Policy, he said.

Addressing teachers, Saha stressed the importance of quality instruction and strong teacher–student engagement, describing schools as centres of social and moral development. To address staff shortages, he said teachers are being recruited through the Teacher Eligibility Test under a transparent system. He also referred to the expansion of PM-SHRI and Vidya Jyoti schools to improve access to quality education.

On skills and sports, the chief minister said vocational training centres have been introduced in 435 schools, while new playgrounds and indoor facilities are being developed to nurture talent at the grassroots. He linked sports promotion with the state’s campaign against drug abuse, citing Tripura’s contribution to national-level cricket through players such as Manishankar Murasingh.

During the event, Saha inaugurated the Belonia Indoor Cricket Practice Shed and virtually opened similar facilities in Jirania and Kailashahar. He also flagged off the final match of the South Tripura district Drug-Free Premier Football League. Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone for the Vidyasagar Fish and Vegetable Market at Banakare in Belonia.

Several ministers, legislators and senior district and education department officials attended the programme.