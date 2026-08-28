Tripura government moves to fill 325 vacant college teaching posts

The Tripura government has initiated steps to fill 325 vacant teaching posts in government colleges across the state, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman informed the Legislative Assembly on August 28.

The minister was responding to a question raised by CPI(M) MLA Asoke Chandra Mitra.

According to Barman, 325 teaching posts are currently vacant in government colleges, including 243 in general degree colleges, 26 in professional colleges, 46 in technical colleges and 10 in polytechnics.

To address the shortage in general degree colleges, the Higher Education Department has sent a requisition to the Tripura Public Service Commission for recruitment to 201 Assistant Professor posts.

The Commission has completed the first phase of interviews and forwarded a list of 74 candidates for 14 subjects to the department, Barman said.

The second phase of interviews is currently underway and is expected to be completed shortly. Appointment offers will be issued to selected candidates after completion of the required administrative formalities, he said.

In another major step, the Finance Department has approved the creation of 200 additional Assistant Professor posts for government degree colleges.

“Regular appointments against these posts will be made after the Higher Education Department receives the recommendations from the Tripura Public Service Commission for the respective subjects,” Barman said.

On vacancies in professional colleges, the minister said the department was in the process of amending the Recruitment Rules before initiating recruitment. The Finance Department's approval has also been sought to fill five Assistant Professor vacancies at Government Music College.

Once the Recruitment Rules are amended, steps will be taken to fill the remaining vacancies in professional colleges, he said.

On technical education, Barman said the Tripura Institute of Technology is set to be transformed into the Tripura Government Technical University. The government will fill the remaining vacancies after strengthening the institution's infrastructure in accordance with the Technical University Act.

Responding to another question from Mitra, the minister said Tripura currently has 41 government colleges under the Higher Education Department — 29 general degree colleges, five professional colleges, six polytechnics and one technical college.

Together, these institutions have 69,677 students and 797 regular college teachers, he said.