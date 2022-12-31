Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on December 31 has informed that the state government is mulling on setting up homeopathic and Ayurvedic medical colleges in the state.

CM Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Chandrapur under the Udaipur sub-division of Gomati district and the Trauma Care Centre (Level-III) at District Hospital, Santirbazar of South district.

“I want to urge the doctors to behave with the patients with good mood. As because of heavy patient load they get irritated. In the integrated Ayush hospital, arrangement is made starting from allopathic to homeopathy. We have seen people from our state had to go outside of the state for critical treatment. We have converted GB Pant hospital to a super speciality hospital so now people don’t go outside of the state”, said CM.

He said during a conference of Government doctors that they have placed a demand that if government can convert district hospitals like state hospitals so that load capacity may decrease from the state hospital.

“We are looking into it. We had a plan also to provide the facilities we are providing at state hospitals in district hospitals too. We have two medical colleges, dental colleges and now we are planning to set up homeopathic and Ayurvedic medical college. Location has already been identified for setting up a medical college in TTAADC. So we are also planning of setting up a medical hub in the state”, said Dr Saha.

CM Dr Saha said that this is the second Ayush hospitals in the state and government have plan also to set up same hospitals all over the state.

“Trauma centre helps to provide immediate treatment and so that a person can somehow survive. Where trauma centre is there availability of blood is necessary. Health, agriculture, education and sports are our priority. We are working to solve the problems of people”, he added.