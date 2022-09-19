The Tripura Human Rights Organisation (THRO) condemned the mob lynching of youth in Jirania on September 19, expressing concern over the sharp spike in mob violence across the state.



“Recently we noticed the phenomenon of increasingly people taking law in their hand. On Thursday late night one person, on suspicion of involvement with burglary, was lynched by a mob at Ramdurga Sardar Para under Jirania police station in West Tripura. Again at Pratapghar and Nutannagar, both in Agartala, in separate incidents two youths including a mentally ill youth from Assam who by mistake came to the state by train and was roaming around, were badly injured by locals suspecting them as thieves”, said Purushatam Roy Barman, a senior advocate of the Tripura High Court and founder of the THRO.

“Total lawlessness is prevalent in the state and it is a fact that incidents of burglary, robbery, and political violence are on the rise which indicates that the law maintaining agencies have failed and due to their callousness people have no faith in them”, he added.



He also highlighted how the state government is not following the supreme court’s order on the need of putting an end to mob lynchings and violence. “The state government should take tough steps against those involved in mob lynching and appeal to the people not to take the law into their hand as incidents of burglary, robbery, and political violence has turned into a daily event in Tripura,” said Roy Barman.



Meanwhile, the police have arrested three persons, Nandi Debbarma, Bishu Debbarma, and Dulal Debbarma - all suspected involved with the mob lynching in Jirania.



On Sunday after completion of their interrogation in the police remand, they were re-produced in the court and sent to jail custody.



Again in another similar incident, four persons including three from Assam and one from Dharmanagar bordering town of Tripura were beaten badly by mob in Santirbazar rail station in southern Tripura suspecting them as child lifters. Later police saved them from the angry mob and had send them back in train.



In the last one month with increasing incidents of burglary and robbery there has been also increasing incidents of mob violence on suspecting people to be burglars and across the state including in capital Agartala.