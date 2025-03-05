The Tripura government is set to introduce new schemes and increase its budget for the 2025-26 financial year, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Wednesday, March 5. The budget session is scheduled to begin on March 21, soon after the central government presents its financial plan, allowing Tripura to align its proposals with national schemes.

The state had presented a tax-free budget of Rs 27,804.67 crore for 2024-25, carrying a deficit of Rs. 410.69 crore. Ahead of the upcoming budget, the minister held a series of pre-budget discussions with cabinet ministers, department secretaries, and directors to finalise the allocations.

“This will be the third budget. When we formed the government in 2018, the budget started increasing. Every year, the budget figures increase, and this year will be no different,” the finance minister stated.

He emphasised that provisions would be made for lower-income groups, farmers, and the ST/SC communities, along with new initiatives for students. The government will continue its existing schemes, including providing mobile phones to students. Additionally, the initiative of distributing two-wheelers to female students will be expanded further.

Infrastructure development and capital expenditure will also see a boost, with a focus on health, road connectivity, tourism, education, and IT. “We have already crossed Rs. 6,000 crore, and we are hopeful that this amount will increase further. New steps will be taken for health, road connectivity, tourism, education, and other sectors. We will also introduce some initiatives for the IT sector. This budget will be beneficial for the people,” he added.