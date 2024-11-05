Tripura Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, in a stride towards women's empowerment, praised the state government's efforts to champion the cause, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also criticised the previous governments at the Centre for failing to work on women's empowerment.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the third batch of driving training at the Institute of Driving and Training Research in Jirania, Minister Chowdhury asserted that the BJP government, since 2014, has been actively working to uplift women in the state.

"This batch is the most notable and important, as all the trainees were women. They underwent training for 45 days. Following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is also working toward women's empowerment and independence," the minister stated.

A total of 37 women received driving training in this batch, marking a significant milestone in the state's efforts to empower its female population.

"We are committed to women's empowerment. Both the state and central governments are working in this direction, and today's program is a real example of that," Chowdhury added.

The minister pointed out that while some political parties have frequently talked about women's empowerment, the BJP-led government has taken tangible steps, including a 33% reservation in state government jobs and various welfare schemes for women.

"Some political parties have frequently talked about women's empowerment, but in reality, they have never acted on it. However, after the BJP formed the government, we have taken a series of steps, including 33% reservation in state government jobs and various schemes for the welfare of women," he emphasised.

The driving training programme, established in 2023, has seen three successful batches, reaffirming the state's commitment to providing women with the necessary skills and opportunities to become self-reliant.