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Tripura initiates probe into death of lorry driver in Khowai

Tripura initiates probe into death of lorry driver in Khowai

Tripura government investigates death of a lorry driver in Chakmaghat. Chief Minister Manik Saha calls for a detailed report. Concerns raised over inadequate rescue equipment.

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Tripura initiates probe into death of lorry driver in Khowai
Story highlights
  • Lorry driver Mihir Lal Debnath died trapped after accident in Chakmaghat
  • Rescue operation prolonged as machines failed to function properly
  • Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed probe into the incident

The Tripura government has launched a probe into the death of a lorry driver in Khowai district’s Chakmaghat, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on August 5.

 
Mihir Lal Debnath, who was trapped inside the cabin of the cement-laden lorry after the vehicle hit a tree at Chakmaghat in early hours of August 5, succumbed as a prolonged rescue operation failed.
 
“A probe has been initiated in connection with the unfortunate incident at Teliamura where a driver tragically lost his life following a mishap,” the chief minister wrote on X.
 
In a viral video, one person claimed that machines brought to rescue the driver did not function.
 
“The concerned authorities have been directed to submit a detailed report at the earliest. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is found on the part of any individual,” the chief minister said.
Edited By: Avantika
Published On: Aug 06, 2025
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