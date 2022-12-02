The Tripura government has decided to procure 35,000 metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers through FCI at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 20.40 per kilogram.

Speaking with reporters, Tripura Cabinet spokesperson and Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state government has taken a series of decisions in the last cabinet meeting including purchasing paddy from farmers at an MSP.

“To double the income of the farmers we have decided to procure 35,000 metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers through FCI at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 20.40 per kilogram and it will start from this month onwards. Since the 2018-19 financial year, the government purchased 1.31 lakh MTs of paddy from farmers spending Rs 243.99 crore till the 2021-22 fiscal year”, he said.

Apart from this, the minister also said that the cabinet has decided to fill up 200 junior engineers under the PWD department comprising of 100 each in TES (Tripura Engineer Service) from civil, mechanical and electrical backgrounds.

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He further informed that the retired pensioners and their spouses who will be going outside of the state can reimburse the medical expense upto Rs 50, 000 for the 5 years which was earlier Rs 15,000.

A Cabinet spokesperson also said that Techno India University is going to be set up in Tripura with numerous courses.

Earlier, the All Tripura Areca Nut Growers Union (ATAGU) demanded to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to take urgent and effective steps for the transit of the areca nut crop into Assam with the concerned state officials.

In a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha President, Lalrawntlinga Sailo and Secretary, Reuben Ranglong of the union said the livelihood of areca nut growers of about 7000 households in Tripura has been shattered as the market of the crop has been put off since the start of the restriction imposed by Assam Government on the transit of areca nut notwithstanding the 'Place of Origin Certificate' validating authenticity of the crop source.