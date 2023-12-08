In a significant move aimed at supporting the families of individuals who fell victim to political violence before March 9, 2018, the Tripura government has given jobs to 15 people and recommended more six for government jobs.

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath made this announcement during a press conference today, highlighting the government's commitment to standing by those affected by political murders.

Minister Nath revealed that the initiative was undertaken by the state government on December 23, 2020.

“The decision was to provide one government job to the families of those who lost their lives in political violence before the specified date. A scrutiny committee was formed to thoroughly investigate and recommend eligible candidates for employment. As of now, 26 applications have been submitted by politically affected families, out of which 15 have been recommended for government jobs by the scrutiny committee”, said Nath.



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Notably, the committee, responsible for making these crucial decisions, was reconstituted on June 14, 2023, with Minister Nath as the chairman and the Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Department as the convener.

Other members include the Law Secretary, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, and Additional Secretary of the Home Department.

During the press conference, the Minister said that the committee recently reviewed six new applications, recommending jobs for three more families. He encouraged families who have yet to apply for government assistance to visit the office of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate and submit their applications using the prescribed form.