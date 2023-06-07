In a remarkable move aimed at honoring the invaluable contribution of sanitary workers, the Tripura government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, has made the decision to officially designate these workers as "Frontline Health Workers."

This momentous decision will bring numerous benefits to the sanitary workers who diligently carry out the vital task of ensuring the proper and scientific disposal of hazardous waste.

By recognizing them as Frontline Health Workers, the government is committed to providing these dedicated individuals with essential protective gear and equipment, as well as ensuring they receive necessary immunizations. This initiative serves as a testament to the government's deep respect and gratitude towards these unsung heroes who have played a pivotal role, not only during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic but also in their day-to-day duties.

“I would also like to salute the contribution made by all Sanitary Frontline Workers in Tripura and elsewhere during the difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative is a pioneering step for the weaker and marginalized sections of the society”, said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the state government in line with Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas through Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, has given approval for construction of staff quarters at Borakha and Ranirbazaar Primary Health Care under West Tripura district, Anandabazaar CHC under North Tripura, Atharabola PHC under Gomati district, Machmara PHC under Unakoti district and Sonamura CHC under Sepahijala district.

On this matter, the Chief Minister expressed his belief that sustained efforts in developing the healthcare infrastructure will undoubtedly yield positive results. The general public, as well as healthcare workers, will greatly benefit from such infrastructure development.



“I believe the sustained efforts at developing the health infrastructure will definitely bear fruit. The common public at large and health workers will benefit immensely from such infrastructure development that will cost approx. 1688.62 lakhs in total”, he said.