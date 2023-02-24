The state government's disbursement of funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has reached a record low, with just Rs 366.65 crore issued in the current fiscal year against a budgeted budget of Rs 5,536.09 crore.

In comparison, before the BJP government took power in 2018, the Left-led ADC administration received more funding.

Royal heir Pradyot Kishore Manikya, the leader of the TTAADC advisory board, had been outspoken about the tribal council's financial problems. He presented a thorough report on money receipts over the previous five years, stating, "The lowest amount of monies collected was this fiscal year!" The numbers don't lie!"

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According to the report, most money was released during the fiscal year 2020-21, while the Left Front was in control at the ADC. Whereas this year is the lowest. The report also highlighted an intriguing truth that the state administration attempts to conceal.

The TTAADC council approved a budget of Rs 889 crore for 2018-19 and sent it to the state government for approval. Nonetheless, the ADC got Rs 564 crore at the conclusion of the fiscal year. The TTAADC requested Rs 976 crore in 2019-20, however only Rs 539 crore was approved and disbursed. In the following years, Rs 585 and Rs 568 crore were released against budgetary recommendations of Rs 1,048 crore and Rs 1,042 crore, respectively.