The Tripura state government, led by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, has announced its intention to approach the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) seeking permission for students to write Kokborok papers in the Roman script. This decision follows an inquiry raised by Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma during the Zero Hour in the assembly on Tuesday.

Kokborok, the indigenous language spoken by the people of Tripura, currently lacks its own script, creating challenges for approximately 5,000 students who studied in various English medium schools. These students face difficulties in CBSE examinations as they have not learned Bengali, as pointed out by Debbarma.

In response to the concerns raised, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who also holds the education portfolio, assured the assembly that a three-member committee, led by former MLA Atul Debbarma, has been formed to investigate and recommend a suitable script for Kokborok. However, he emphasized that the decision on the script would be made only after the committee submits its findings.

Dr. Saha highlighted the practical challenges associated with introducing the Roman script, including the lack of books in that script and a shortage of trained teachers for preparing questions and evaluating answers in the Roman script.

Despite the assurance from the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma expressed dissatisfaction, stressing that the upcoming CBSE examinations, scheduled to commence on February 15, cannot afford to wait for the committee's report. Urging the government to take prompt action, Debbarma requested Chief Minister Saha to write to the CBSE, seeking permission for students to use the Roman script for Kokborok in the upcoming examinations.

In response to the opposition's concerns, Chief Minister Saha affirmed the government's commitment to addressing the issue promptly. He assured the assembly that the government would indeed write to the CBSE, formally requesting permission for Kokborok students to write their answers in the Roman script, providing a potential solution to the challenges faced by the students in the upcoming examinations.