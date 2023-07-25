Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on July 25 met Union Minister of Forests and Environment Bhupendra Yadav for the clearance of the Pollution Control Board for the expansion of Rukhiya Thermal Power Project at Boxanagar under Sepahijala District to produce 120 Mega Watt power in the state.

On Facebook, Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that during the meeting with the union minister, various issues related to the environment were also discussed.

“I went to the Parliament House in New Delhi and met the Union Minister of Forests and Environment Bhupendra Yadav ji on various issues related to the environment, including the clearance of the Pollution Control Board for expansion of Rukhiya Thermal Power Project. I am impressed by his unique efforts and hospitality for the development of this state”, wrote the Power Minister.



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Nath further said that the Union Minister has maintained a positive attitude during the discussion.



“Besides, I went to the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment under his management and talked to the officials about the matter. We are hoping that within the next few months, we will be able to start a new journey with the Rukhiya thermal power project after all the complications are removed. Once this is done, Rukhya's current 63 MW power generation will increase to 120 MW”, said Nath.

Brijesh Pandey, Power Secretary, was with the Power Minister during the discussions with the Union Ministers and officials.