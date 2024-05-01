The Government of Tripura has applied for the Geographical Indication tag for cane craft in order to protect and preserve the origins of the traditional craftsmanship which is flourishing into an organized industry.

Cane is from bamboo through different mechanisms and Tripura is home to 21 species of bamboo out of 130 species available in India.

Tripura produces abundant bamboo and cane which are used to make different types of Handicrafts like chairs, tables, mats, hats, bags, hand fans, containers, to name a few.

Recently, three products including indigenous attires Risha and Rignai and Malabari Pera received the Gl tag. Other applications pending include, Tripura Cane Craft, Reang Jewellery, and others.

Bamboo entrepreneur Manoj Kumar Debnath lauded the state government's initiative to give this traditional artistry a recognition, and said, "I have been working in the field of bamboo handicraft for the last 30 years. The initiative of the state government to get Gl tag for the cane and bamboo crafts is praiseworthy. Once the Gi tag is accorded, the whole world will know about our expertise in this field."

Debnath informed that bamboo handicrafts made in the state have received widespread appreciation nationally as well as globally.

"The bamboo handicrafts of Tripura are very famous. In India and outside the country everywhere, the Tripura-made products are highly valued. Once the GI tag is accorded, more people will get to know about us and certainly chances are high for the business to grow," he added.

Meanwhile, an expert in bamboo-based product manufacturing Abhinav Kant who is now heading the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute in Tripura said that GI tagging is important to protect the originality of the products. He added, “Tripura artisans are well versed in the bamboo weaving work used for basket making, which is unique in the country. So far I could understand, bucket products produced here could become an ideal choice for getting the Gf tag certification.”

He also said that if weaving patterns used in Tripura by the artisans get Gl tag, the importance of Tripura will grow.