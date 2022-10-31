In a bid to empower rural women by creating opportunities to earn a technology-based livelihood, the Tripura Government, on October 31, set up two Women Technology Parks.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Animesh Das, director of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment said that the department has set up two Women Technology Parks in the Sepahijala and Gomati districts of the state with the aim of empowering the rural women of the state by creating opportunities to earn a technology-based livelihood.



“These two Women Technology Parks or Women Technology Centers have been set up at Chechrimile in Sepahijala district and Killa in Gomati district. These centers are equipped with various technologies developed by IIT Kharagpur and CFTRI, Mysore, etc. Rural women are being trained on these”, Das added.

He further said that so far more than 280 women have been trained in the technology of making leaf plates, bowls, low-cost bakery ovens, making puffed rice, and roasting other grains in the Women Technology Park or Women Technology Centers.

The project was financially supported by the Central Department of Science and Technology.

The director also said that biotech clubs are being formed in various colleges to create a scientific mindset among college-level students and to create opportunities for practical implementation of their thinking and research work.

“So far, 6 colleges have formed such college biotech clubs. It is also planned to form biotech clubs in 4 colleges in the financial year 2022-23”, he added.