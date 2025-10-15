Tripura government signs MoU with AIIMS to develop centres of excellence in healthcare: CM Manik Saha

In a landmark move aimed at revolutionizing healthcare in Tripura, the Government of Tripura today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to develop Centres of Excellence in medical education and advanced healthcare services across the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha at Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi, marking a major milestone in the state’s journey toward modern, patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saha, who also holds the Health & Family Welfare portfolio, described the partnership as a “moment of great pride” for Tripura.

“This MoU signifies a transformative step toward upgrading our medical colleges and hospitals, particularly the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital, into state-of-the-art Centres of Excellence aligned with international standards,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the state government envisions developing AGMC and GB Pant Hospital into a *comprehensive medical hub equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced diagnostic facilities, and super-specialty care — modeled on the excellence of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Highlighting AIIMS’ global reputation, Dr. Saha noted,“AIIMS is a globally acclaimed institution known for its pioneering contributions to medical education, research, and advanced patient care. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in strengthening Tripura’s healthcare ecosystem and expanding the reach of quality medical services across the

state.”

he said the MoU underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that people of Tripura have access to world-class healthcare facilities, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced treatment.

Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, along with senior officials from both AIIMS and the Health Department, Government of Tripura, were present during the signing ceremony.