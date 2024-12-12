The Tourism Department of Tripura government has taken steps for the development of Betlingchhip which is the highest peak of Tripura.



Betlingchip located at Jampui Hills in North District is the highest peak, served as the backdrop for an ambitious declaration by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury during the ongoing Tripura Tourism Promo Fest.

On the second day of the festival, Minister Chowdhury emphasized the scenic charm of the destination and its untapped potential.

“From Betlingchip, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of Mizoram and other parts of Tripura," said the minister. Acknowledging its status as a famous tourist destination, he stressed the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and facilities to attract more visitors. Although this spot has been neglected for many years, we have taken concrete steps to ensure its development. Every year, a significant number of tourists visit this area, but to maintain and grow its appeal, we must renovate and upgrade it further," he added.



The Jampui Hills, known for their serene landscapes and vibrant orange orchards, hosted the first phase of the festival.



Officials aim to promote the hills as a prime destination for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and cultural explorers.



The state's tourism department is expected to roll out detailed plans for Betlingchip and other destinations in the coming months, enhancing connectivity, accommodation, and amenities.



Also read: Women's civil society group organizes "Nupi Lan' memorial function in Delhi, honours Manipur's historic "women's war"