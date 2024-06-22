Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said that the Tripura government has disapproved the High Court order which grants gratuity benefits to Anganwadi workers, following which they have decided to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In May, the Tripura High Court issued a judgment stating that Anganwadi workers should be covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 after it reviewed 22 petitions filed by retired workers employed under the ICDS scheme, further citing a previous Supreme Court ruling in a similar case in Gujarat.

The Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Department came under tremendous pressure after the order of the High Court led to former Anganwadi workers filing numerous applications seeking gratuity benefits.

Meanwhile, the Tripura department failed to acknowledge the applications as the Tripura government had not approved the order.

Furthermore, Minister Roy thus declared that the government will take the High Court's order in the Supreme Court, further adding that the state will appeal to the SC against the HC order stating that many other states also do not possess a policy which grants gratuity to Anganwadi workers.