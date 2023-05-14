The Tripura government has decided to distribute spices produced through fair-price shops in the state to improve the quality of life for the common people by providing new food products at low cost through the public distribution system. The distribution of spices products through fair-price shops will be officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on May 16 at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

The Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Affairs Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, chaired a review meeting of the department and stated that the One Nation One Ration Card system initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought relief to the lives of poor people of the country. The minister said that after the launch of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana across the country, the beneficiaries are getting almost twice the ration than before.

The minister further added that the state government under the guidance of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha is working tirelessly to create a new definition of easy living by improving the quality of life of the common people of the state. The government aims to deliver new food products to people at low cost through the public distribution system. Through the rationing system, the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs are going to start distributing different types of spices used in daily cooking.

In a preparatory meeting held by the department, there was a detailed discussion about how to deliver the new spices products of proper quality to the consumers through the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs as per the plan. Secretary of the department Ravel Hamendra Kumar, Department of Officer Nirmal Adhikari, Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya and other officers of the department from across the state were present in the meeting.