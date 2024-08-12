Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government has taken initiatives to improve the infrastructure of all district hospitals in the state to provide better medical services.

Emphasising that no donation is greater than donating blood, CM Saha said, “Blood may be needed at any time. The blood banks of different hospitals in the state must maintain a supply of blood according to demand. Various clubs and social organizations should come forward with voluntary blood donations to save the lives of poor people. Additionally, the government is prioritizing the development of health services in the state."

The Tripura chief minister said this at the Voluntary Blood Donation Camp.

Saha stressed the necessity of blood donation camps to meet blood demand, adding, “There are 14 blood banks in the state—12 government and 2 private. Patients need blood during surgery, and there are significant benefits if blood is stored in the blood bank. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that blood is stored in the blood bank."

He noted that donating blood means donating life.

“No one can live without blood. The state government has taken initiatives to strengthen the health system in Tripura. There are now two medical colleges in the state. Agartala Government Medical College previously had 100 seats, and now 50 more seats have been added. Agartala Government Dental College was inaugurated by the prime minister himself. This college has already conducted the first-year students' examinations. There is also a B.Sc Nursing College here. Initiatives have been taken to improve the infrastructure of all district hospitals in the state to enhance medical services,” said Saha.

CM Saha, who is also the health minister, mentioned that a trauma care center has been set up at Shantirbazar Hospital, Gomati District Hospital, and Dhalai for the quick treatment of seriously injured patients in accidents.

“Agartala already has a trauma care center. The state government aims to improve the quality of services in health centers to strengthen the health system. The goal is to provide treatment within the state so that people do not have to go elsewhere. It was once unimaginable that kidney transplants could be done in Tripura, but that is now a reality,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that 9 super specialties have been launched in GB Pant Hospital for the development of medical services.

“Approximately Rs 180 crore have been spent on this. The super specialty unit has been opened in an exemplary manner, and the medical infrastructure here is quite good,” he said.

MLA and Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, local municipal corporators, and officials of the organising organisation were present as distinguished guests at the event.