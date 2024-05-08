Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the state government is contemplating to introduce liver transplant process in the state.

Dr Saha who is also health Minister informed that specialist doctors who had been working elsewhere are now returning to the state.



Dr. Saha said this during his inspection of IGM Hospital in Agartala this evening.



"We aim to commence kidney transplant procedures by June as patients are already prepared. This will eliminate the need for patients to seek kidney transplants outside the state. Additionally, we are mulling to introduce liver transplant process here in Tripura. We are also pleased to see specialist doctors gradually returning back here in our state," said Dr Saha.

On the inspection of IGM Hospital, Chief Minister said, "Since I had the time, I came here for a visit, accompanied by the Health Secretary and Medical Superintendent. I reviewed various departments and provided instructions on areas needing focus".