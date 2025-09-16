Tripura government to launch initiatives to strengthen tribal welfare: CM Saha

Tripura is stepping up efforts to support its tribal communities with the launch of Adi Seva Kendras and new administrative measures aimed at improving governance and development programs.

The state government will establish Adi Seva Kendras across Tripura to provide a single-window system for addressing the issues of tribal residents. One day each week will be dedicated to resolving complaints under a “Seva Hour,” and a “Seva Day” will be observed monthly.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manik Saha at the State Level Orientation Programme and State Process Labs under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan at Prajna Bhavan.

To strengthen administrative oversight, TCS-equivalent officers will be appointed at every subdivision and district level to ensure effective implementation of tribal welfare programs. “Officers and employees are the driving force of the government, as policies are implemented through them,” Saha said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision, Saha added, “PM Modi says that the country will not develop until the most marginalised improve in all aspects. There are about 700 tribal groups across the country, of which 19 are in our state. Many of their subgroups are gradually disappearing.”

He emphasised the responsibility of officials to ensure proper execution of government programmes, guided by the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan has already appointed 8 master trainers, 40 district master trainers, and 260 block master trainers at the State Process Lab. These trainers will serve around 8 lakh tribals in 392 revenue villages. So far, 789 Gram Panchayats and Village Committees in 52 blocks across 8 districts have benefited from the Dharti Aava Janajati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

The government also plans to set up nine Forest Rights Cells and has approved Rs. 14.21 crore for 119 Anganwadi centres. Additionally, the honorary allowance for Janajati community leaders has been increased to Rs. 5,000.

“Our government wants development to reach the last person and the last family,” Saha said, stressing the administration’s focus on inclusive growth and welfare for tribal communities.