Tripura government to restore historic Jackson Gate, CM Manik Saha announces

In a move aimed at preserving Tripura’s royal heritage, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on December 30 announced that the state government has initiated steps to restore the historic Jackson Gate, a landmark associated with the erstwhile royal era of the state.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during his visit to the proposed site of the gate in Agartala. Highlighting its historical significance, Dr. Saha said the restoration effort is part of a broader initiative to revive and honour Tripura’s rich cultural and royal legacy.

Jackson Gate was originally constructed in 1927 by contractor Srinivas Saha and named after Sir Francis Stanley Jackson, the then Governor of the Bengal Province. Built over the Akhaura Canal, the gate was inspired by the architectural style of Hyderabad’s Charminar and was erected to welcome Sir Jackson during the coronation of Tripura’s last Maharaja, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

“The Jackson Gate was a symbol of royal grandeur and remains a cherished memory of Tripura’s past,” Dr. Saha said. He noted that the structure was demolished in 1981 during the Left Front government, reportedly to facilitate the movement of larger vehicles. “Unfortunately, in that process, several invaluable memories of our royal era were lost,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the present government is committed to reviving not only the gate but also the historical narrative of Tripura’s royal family, which ruled the state for decades and played a crucial role in its overall development.

Responding to claims that the Maharajas did little to promote education, Dr. Saha said historical records suggest otherwise. He pointed out that when the Jana Shiksha Samiti movement began, the Maharajas had even launched parallel initiatives to ensure educational progress. “Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to honour their contributions and preserve their legacy,” he said.

The proposed restoration of Jackson Gate is expected to serve as a cultural and historical symbol, allowing future generations to connect with Tripura’s royal past and appreciate the architectural and historical heritage of the state.