Tripura government transfers four IPS, 43 TPS officers in major police reshuffle

The Tripura government has carried out a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 43 Tripura Police Service (TPS) officers, according to an official notification issued by the General Administration (GA) Department.

As part of the reshuffle, Unakoti Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhambika R has been appointed SP, Cyber Crime, replacing Nabadwip Jamatia, who has been posted as Commandant of the 15th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Sankar Debnath has been appointed SP, Economic Offences, while Priyamadhuri Majumder has been posted as SP of the Vigilance Organisation, replacing Jeremia Darlong.

Darlong has been transferred as Commandant of the Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorists (CIAT) School in Dhalai district.

Kishan Kumar, who was serving as the Commandant of the CIAT School, has been appointed Superintendent of Police of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

In another key posting, Additional SP of the Special Branch Chandan Saha has been given additional charge as SP of the Mobile Task Force (MTF), which is responsible for detecting and detaining illegal infiltrators.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Pannalal Sen as the new Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar subdivision, replacing Debaprasad Roy. As SDPO, Sen will oversee policing and law-and-order management in Agartala city.

The transfers are part of a broader administrative exercise aimed at strengthening policing and improving operational efficiency across the state.