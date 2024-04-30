The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the state has identified 313 highly sensitive settlements facing inadequate drinking water supply, prompting the use of 135 tankers to address the issue.

A report from the Tripura Government stated that the current excessive heat wave, primarily caused by a lack of natural rainfall, has posed a significant threat to the drinking water supply due to shortages in some water sources mostly in hilly areas.

In response, a meeting was convened in Agartala, spearheaded by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS), to devise appropriate measures. Abhishek Singh, secretary of the department, chaired the meeting.

Also in attendance were the Chief Engineer, Additional Chief Engineer, Superintendent Inspector, and Executive Inspectors from various districts, alongside officials from other departments.

The report reads that in the meeting, Secretary Abhishek Singh highlighted the importance of maintaining drinking water supply projects amidst the current situation.



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"He emphasized the need for proactive measures to ensure the continued functionality of these projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Additionally, he stressed the urgency of accelerating construction projects associated with the mission. Furthermore, Secretary Singh underscored the significance of promptly addressing areas where water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission have yet to be implemented, especially in highly sensitive settlements with high drinking water demand. He instructed for proactive steps to be taken to supply adequate drinking water through tankers to these areas", the report reads.

The Chief Engineer present in the meeting added that affected individuals can reach out for assistance by calling the toll-free helpline number 1905 or by contacting the nearest Drinking Water and Sanitation Office."

"So far, 313 highly sensitive settlements have been identified in the state facing inadequate supply of drinking water. An adequate quantity of drinking water is being supplied to these settlements through 135 tankers. The drinking\ water supply will be increased through tankers if necessary. It is to be noted that the Executive Engineers of the DWS Department have been instructed to take a leading role in implementing measures to disinfect and supply safe drinking water, including regular microbial diagnostic testing of every drinking water source. In case of any outbreak of waterborne diseases, immediate notification to the drinking water and sanitation office in the concerned area is requested. Moreover, it is advised to boil drinking water for at least 30 minutes, unless alternative measures are recommended by the Department of DWS,” the report reads.

In the meeting, Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) and Tripura Renewal Energy Development Agency (TREDA) officials were directed to expedite electricity connections to water supply projects constructed by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which are pending due to power supply issues."