To make the tourism industry of Tripura more attractive, the tourism minister of the state Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state government is giving special importance to the development of eco-tourism to attract more tourists.

Minister Chowdhury today chaired a meeting with tour operators and hotel owners on Monday in Agartala.

Speaking about the meeting, the minister said, “I presided over an important meeting in the presence of various tour operators, officials, and representatives of various organizations involved in the hotel, resort business with the aim of accelerating the revival of the state's tourism industry which has been affected by the corona epidemic.

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The minister said that in the meeting he discussed everything about how to highlight the attractive tourist places of Tripura before the people of the country and abroad or make them more attractive.

“Specific plans are needed to develop the potential tourism industry in Tripura. We all have one objective which is to develop the tourism industry of Tripura. Because, employment, life, and livelihood are all related to the development of this industry. In today's meeting, I have advised and instructed the officials and representatives of various organizations involved in the tour operator and hotel, resort business to take necessary steps to ensure the desired service to the tourists coming to our state”, he said.

Minister said that the Tourism sector in Tripura is a promising industry. Currently, in Tripura, most of the tour operators conduct inbound and outbound tours.

“I instructed the officials of the tourism department present in the meeting to provide proper services in coordination with the tourism department for the proper management of the activities of these tour operators. Tourists are often deprived of their desired services if there is no proper monitoring of the activities of various tour operators which is by no means desirable. With the aim of developing the tourism industry in the state and protecting the interests of the tourists, all those involved in tourism should work sincerely in coordination with the state tourism department”, said Sushanta.

The minister also said that the state government is giving special importance to eco-tourism.

“We want to keep nature intact and attract tourists and will organize various event-based tourism. We need branding now. And our tourism department is taking all necessary initiatives for that. If tourists are faced with a negative experience at the airport-railway station-checkpost, then how will it happen? This requires the sincerity of all concerned. To develop the tourism industry, there is a need for good transportation, good hospitality, easy access to permits for tourists to stay at different places”, he added.