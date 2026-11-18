CPI(M) leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on November 18 claimed that the number of state government employees had declined from 1.65 lakh in 2018 to below one lakh under the BJP-led government.

Addressing an election rally, Sarkar accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises made ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, particularly its commitment to fill 50,000 vacant posts across government departments.

He said the BJP's vision document had promised that the party's first Cabinet meeting after coming to power would clear a proposal for filling the vacancies.

"But what has happened in nine years? The number of government employees was 1.65 lakh when the Left Front government demitted office (in 2018), and now it stands below one lakh," he said.

Sarkar also accused the BJP of misleading government employees and youths ahead of the 2018 elections by promising to implement the 7th Central Pay Commission.

He alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil the 293 promises listed in its election vision document.

The CPI(M) politburo member further accused the BJP of using intimidation and violence to prevent Opposition candidates from contesting civic elections. He claimed that the ruling party had already captured six civic bodies by preventing CPI(M) candidates from filing nomination papers.

Sarkar urged voters to use the November 27 urban local body elections to send a message to the BJP-led government.

