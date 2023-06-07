Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on June 7 said that the present state government is working to nurture the talents of the state's youth by providing them with suitable platforms to showcase their abilities.

Saha said this while attending the convocation and distribution of the course completion certificate ceremony of the first batch of students of Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI)in Agartala.

Addressing the event, Saha also said that Tripura Film and Television Institute is another feather that added to the development of Tripura.

“It was inaugurated on 28th November 2022. When we heard about the Film institute we feel nostalgic. During the era of legendary actors like Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar, film institutes were not prevalent. It was only later that the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) were established in West Bengal to honor the memory of the renowned director, Satyajit Ray. In our state, we have so many talented youths but due to a lack of platforms, they couldn’t showcase their talent. So when our government came into power in 2018, we recognized the abundance of talented youths in Tripura and took the initiative to establish a similar institute here. It is our responsibility to provide them with the platform they need”, he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all the people to know about the rich tradition and cultures of different tribes in the state which many people are not even aware of.

“Our art, culture, and tradition are different from others and very rich. We have 19 tribes and everyone has their own art, culture, and tradition. Many people are not aware of it. I want to people to know about them”, he said.

Recalling his own college days, Dr. Saha shared a personal anecdote about his participation in a play that earned him the first position.

"The youth of Tripura are already making a name for themselves across various domains. We expect extraordinary accomplishments from them. Currently, we are in the process of implementing short certificate courses, and soon, we will introduce diploma and degree programs. Our vision includes transforming this institute into a large-scale institution in a visually appealing manner," added the Chief Minister.

During the program Secretary of ICA Dr PK Chakraborty, Director of ICA Bimbisar Bhattacharya and Director of SRFTI, Kolkata, Himansu Sekhar Khatua was present.

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