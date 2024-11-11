Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu has appointed Saktimoy Chakraborti, Senior Advocate of Tripura High Court as Advocate General for Tripura.

His appointment comes in the wake of the resignation of Advocate General Siddharta Shankar Dey.

In an order undersigned by S Bhattacharya, Secretary, Law, Government of Tripura said that in the exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution of India.

“The Governor of Tripura is pleased to appoint Shri Saktimoy Chakraborti, Ld. Senior Advocate, as Advocate General for the State of Tripura with immediate effect and until further order. Chakraborti shall hold office of the Advocate General, Tripura during the pleasure of the Governor”, the order said.

It said that the terms and conditions of his appointment as Advocate General, Tripura shall be regulated by the existing Notification in this regard.