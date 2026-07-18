Tripura Governor calls for collective fight to make state drug-free

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on July 18 called for a collective effort to make the state drug-free, describing substance abuse as one of the gravest social, economic and moral challenges facing the country.

Addressing a state-level workshop on "Drug-Free Tripura" at the auditorium of Maharaja Bir Bikram College, the Governor said drug addiction fuels domestic violence, crime, anti-social activities and the deterioration of public order, posing a serious threat to the nation's social fabric. The workshop was organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Drug-Free India," the Governor said the campaign is aimed at securing the future of the country's youth. Citing the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme, he said drugs bring the "Three Ds" to society Darkness, Destruction and Devastation by destroying the health, potential and future of individuals.

The Governor warned that anti-social elements are using narcotics to trap young people in addiction and urged immediate action to prevent the menace from spreading further.

Highlighting Tripura's geographical vulnerability due to its long international border, Nallu appreciated the efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Indian Army, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Tripura Police and other law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking. He also commended the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education and other government departments for creating awareness and implementing preventive measures.

Stressing that the government alone cannot eliminate the drug menace, the Governor appealed to parents, teachers, students, religious leaders, social organisations, volunteers, security agencies and citizens to actively participate in the campaign to build a drug-free Tripura.