Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on November 20 directed officials of the Rural Development Department to identify impoverished individuals and prioritize their overall development. The directive came during a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Reddy on Monday, where key officials were present to discuss and strategize the state's rural and urban development initiatives.

The meeting saw the participation of Sandeep R Rathore, the Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Abhishek Singh, the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, and Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, the Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Governor Reddy, known for his commitment to socio-economic development, took a keen interest in the ongoing projects and programs of the Rural Development Department. Seeking updates on the progress of project implementation, he urged officials to expedite the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

A source close to the Governor revealed, "In the meeting, the Governor stressed the swift completion of house construction and emphasized the importance of enhancing road connectivity in villages that are yet to be connected. He specifically directed officials to identify at least one village and motivate its residents to actively participate in various income-based programs."

Abhishek Singh, the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, presented an overview of the department's diverse activities, showcasing the range of initiatives aimed at urban development. Additionally, Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, briefed the Governor on the developmental programs underway within the municipal limits.