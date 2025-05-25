Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu joined citizens on Sunday morning for the “Sundays on Cycle” event at Agartala’s Ujjayanta Palace, backing a growing local movement to promote health and fitness through regular cycling.

The Governor used the occasion to emphasise the benefits of cycling as a simple but powerful tool for physical and mental well-being. “Cycling strengthens muscles, boosts physical endurance, and enhances mental well-being,” he said while addressing participants. He further encouraged the public to cycle at least once a week to build healthy habits over time.

“The Governor of Tripura has encouraged the people of Tripura to adopt the habit of cycling at least one day a week, to gradually develop a routine that can yield unbelievable health benefits in our lives,” he added.

The event attracted a wide range of participants, including fitness enthusiasts, local residents, and health advocates, all supporting the idea of a more active and health-conscious lifestyle. The initiative aims to normalise cycling in daily routines across age groups, hoping to reduce sedentary lifestyles in urban areas.

Just a day earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha outlined a broader vision for the state's future. Speaking at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi, Saha said the state government has formulated a Strategic Road Map to develop a future-ready Tripura, referred to as “Unnato and Shreshtho” (Developed and Great).

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, saw Chief Ministers, Governors, and Lt Governors from across the country present their states' plans and progress.

During his speech, CM Saha also praised the central government and armed forces for their role in “Operation Sindoor,” calling it a successful mission and congratulating Prime Minister Modi on its execution.

Together, the weekend’s events reflected a two-pronged approach by Tripura’s leadership, one focused on grassroots health and lifestyle transformation, and the other on long-term infrastructural and economic development.