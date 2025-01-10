Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu praised the state government for its efforts to maintain peace, law and order, and drive development during his maiden address at the winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Expressing pride in the government’s transformative journey, Nallu said, “With the support of the central government and the dedication of our state leadership, we are witnessing progress in every sector—from infrastructure to healthcare, education, agriculture, and the welfare of all communities. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, a vision of inclusive development, resonates deeply in Tripura.”

Highlighting the focus on inclusive growth, he added, “The state government has been working relentlessly to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their background or socio-economic status, has access to basic amenities, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Antyodaya, or the upliftment of the last person, is a guiding principle in Tripura's development trajectory.”

The Governor referred to key milestones, such as the historic Tripartite Agreement signed on March 2, 2024, between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and TIPRA Motha. “This agreement promises to address issues related to the indigenous people of Tripura,” he said.

Nallu also acknowledged the resolution of insurgency issues, citing the Memorandum of Settlement signed on September 5, 2024, with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All-Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). He remarked, “I welcome the returnees to society and am hopeful that they will contribute to building a developed Tripura and India.”

The Governor detailed the government’s efforts to tackle drug-related crimes, mentioning significant seizures and campaigns under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan. "As part of Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, 14,350 Kg of Ganja, 75,318 bottles of Cough Syrup, 5,83,465 tablets, and 7,520 gms of Heroin were seized during 2024-25(October). A total of 63,02,955 Ganja plants were destroyed, and 260 cases were registered with the arrest of 426 persons. Rs 10.03 Cr was collected as non-contact enforcement by Districts and Traffic Units, and 4,511 Awareness Campaigns were organised," he said.

He highlighted the state’s progress in law enforcement and its commitment to creating a safer, more developed society.