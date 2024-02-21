Indrasena Reddy Nallu, the Governor of Tripura, expressed astonishment at the diverse raw food items regularly consumed by the people of the state.

His recent visit to Maharaj Ganja Bazar in Agartala, the largest market for raw vegetables, meat, fish, and perishable goods, provided insights into unique culinary practices on Wednesday.

The Governor, who has been actively traversing the state, shared his discoveries with the media, noting the abundance of novel and interesting aspects. Emphasizing the importance of allowing people to consume what they prefer to minimize wastage, Governor Nallu observed culinary habits unfamiliar to him from his hometown.

“In our area, gourd leaves are not typically used in cooking, but here I noticed a significant demand for them. Additionally, I visited the fish market, where people also consume fish heads, a practice uncommon in our region where only the fish body is considered edible. The introduction of dry fish from Bangladesh was a new experience for me,” said the Tripura Governor.



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He advocated for food freedom, asserting, “If something is edible, it should be part of our diet, without unnecessary restrictions, as food plays a crucial role in our lives.”

When questioned about the purpose of his visit, the Governor explained, “I was informed that this is the largest market for agricultural produce on a significant scale. My objective is to explore the market, engage with vendors, and, alongside the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and other city officials, discuss the development plans initiated by the AMC following the inspection visit.”