Tripura Governor reviews sewage plant, says Agartala taking steps to avert water crisis

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on April 16 inspected key urban infrastructure projects in Agartala and said authorities are adopting modern technology to ensure the city does not face a future water crisis.

During his visit to an 8 MLD sewage treatment plant near Akhaura Check Post, the Governor reviewed ongoing efforts by the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Agartala Smart City Limited to strengthen water management and sanitation systems.

Calling Agartala a “prestigious city” for the state, Nallu stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ensuring access to safe drinking water to position the capital as a leading city in the Northeast.

He said several initiatives, including the use of modern sewage systems, stormwater drains, and water treatment facilities, are being implemented efficiently. The Governor also highlighted measures taken for low-lying areas, where old ponds are being utilised and deepened to serve as catchment storage, helping prevent water shortages.

“The agencies are working efficiently and will expand these efforts to remaining areas in the coming days,” he said, expressing satisfaction over the progress of the projects.

The Governor was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Saju Wahid and Smart City CEO Dr. G. S. Nayak during the inspection.