Tripura Governor unveils ‘Tripura: The Land of Timeless Tales’ book compiled by Assam Rifles

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on August unveiled the book ‘Tripura: The Land of Timeless Tales’ at a programme held at the Alpha Auditorium of 21 Sector Assam Rifles.

Compiled and authored by the Assam Rifles, the publication highlights Tripura’s tourist destinations, rich cultural heritage, history and traditions, showcasing the state’s natural and cultural diversity.

Speaking at the event, Governor Nallu appreciated the Assam Rifles’ initiative to document and promote Tripura’s heritage and tourism potential. He emphasised the state’s immense scope for tourism and stressed the importance of preserving its historical and cultural legacy for future generations.

The Governor said such publications could help create greater awareness about Tripura among readers across the country and encourage more visitors to explore the state’s unique cultural and natural attractions.

Brigadier Nishant Chandel delivered the welcome address at the programme.

On the occasion, Governor Nallu felicitated Major Purva Singh, Havildar Nithin Das and members of the editorial team in recognition of their contributions to the publication.

The event highlighted the Assam Rifles’ efforts to promote Tripura’s heritage, culture and tourism potential through initiatives aimed at creating wider awareness about the state.