Tripura govt announces Rs 50,000 marriage aid for Antyodaya girls, creates 70 new posts

The Tripura government on Thursday approved several welfare initiatives aimed at supporting Antyodaya families and differently-abled persons, alongside the creation of 70 new government posts.

Briefing reporters at the Secretariat Press Conference Hall, Cabinet Minister and spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said the decisions were taken during the state cabinet meeting held on August 20.

As part of the Chief Minister’s Kanya Bivah Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided for the marriage of eligible girls from Antyodaya families. Additionally, under the Antyodaya Shraddhajanji Yojana, funeral assistance for these families has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.



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A new initiative, the Chief Minister’s Scheme for Mentally Challenged Persons, will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to mentally challenged individuals.

On the administrative front, the cabinet approved the creation of 45 posts of Senior Manager (Electrical) under TSECL, 25 posts in various categories under the Law (PA) Department, and filling four vacant posts of CDPO under the Education (SW & SE) Department.

“These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring social security and welfare for the most vulnerable sections of society,” Minister Chowdhury said.