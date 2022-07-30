Tripura government will make available the recently launched book on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi titled, ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery’ in all libraries including in schools and colleges across the state declared the state Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha here.

Addressing a seminar Friday organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura unit at the Nazrul Kalasethra on the book that encapsulates the last two decades political journey of Narendra Modi from Gujarat Chief Minister to at present Prime Minister of India, the CM said, “Modi has become synonymous to corruption free administration for development especially for those who are at the lowest rung of the ladder and he did everything to fulfill what was needed to be done, be it free toilets, gas ovens, water connections, health insurance, indigenous COVID19 vaccines and many others. Everyone including our future generations should know about PM Modi and one of the best means is to read this book, so I will discuss with our Education Minister and Principal Secretary and make sure that this book is available in our central library, all government and private libraries beside in all schools and colleges.”

Large number of BJP top leaders including Saha who is also the BJP state president, several cabinet Ministers, Mayor and Councillors of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, party office bearers and supporters participated in the seminar during which there were discussion on how PM Modi is transforming India into a ‘Vishaw Guru’.

Dr Saha praised PM Modi for his successful political journey in the last two decades during which he ensured India’s development towards a new era of progress and prosperity but without any corruption.

He claimed that earlier Pakistan or China attacked India but didn't receive befitting reply but since Modi took stringer actions through surgical strikes, air strikes and after Dokalam incident the neighbors also got the message and became cautioned.

The CM said that before 2014, leaving the Vajpayee government, all governments at state or centre were riddled with corruption but Modi has proved that a government can also run without corruption.

Dr Saha also attacked the Mamata Banerjee led AITMC government of West Bengal on the issue of crores of rupees discovered by ED during raids from two flats of close friend former Minister Partha Chatterjee.

He claimed that this was only possible due to the leadership of PM Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah who has been accompanying him since he was the Gujarat CM.

The CM claimed that at present PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in which he shares even the smallest of things with the citizens of the nation has become like a popular serial but this human touch was not seen earlier.