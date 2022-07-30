Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday launched the newly introduced ‘Tripureswari Premium Tea’ packet, branded by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC).

“To boost the local tea industry, the Tripura government is planning to start a tea auction centre in Agartala besides initiating tea exports to neighbouring Bangladesh,” said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Appreciating the initiative of the TTDC for branding of Tripura tea besides launching of the premium quality, the CM said, "Only a few days back at the inauguration programme of a gas-based dryer of a tea factory at Durgabari, we announced regarding the initiative taken by the state government for the opening of a tea auction centre here besides trying through the union to start export of local tea through Bangladesh, which shall surely benefit from our tea industry."

"Recently, tea producers in the state have also procured organic certification from the certifying agency,” added CM Saha.

He claimed that apart from developing the tea workers, industry infrastructure, his government is also actively engaged in marketing and is considering proposals to shelf Tripura tea across 22 airports across the country.

Dr Saha stated that during the previous Left Front government the tea industry of Tripura was in poor condition, but now with the various developmental initiatives of the new government and under Santosh Saha, the chairman of TTDCL, the sector has witnessed vibrant growth in the economy putting Tripura tea at the fifth position India.

The Chief Minister said that his government is cooperating with tea growers in various ways, including granting land entitlement, ensuring a conducive environment, and assistance to small tea growers, besides marketing support to tea growers, subsidising tea production, etc.

Tripura's tea industry dates back more than a century, beginning in 1916 with the Hiracherra tea estate in the North Tripura district. Tea is grown on 12,990 hectares in eight districts of the state and processed at 22 factories.