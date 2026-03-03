Tripura govt steps up vigil to prevent black marketing of fuel, essential goods

The Tripura Government has intensified monitoring measures to ensure smooth supply and stable pricing of fuel and essential commodities across the state amid concerns of a possible crisis.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday, March 3, said the department is taking proactive steps to maintain uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and other petroleum products, along with essential food items.

The Minister chaired an emergency review meeting at the State Secretariat after long queues were reported at petrol pumps in Agartala since Monday, triggered by fears of a fuel shortage following the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Chowdhury clarified that there is no fuel crisis in the state and stressed that strict measures are being implemented to prevent artificial price hikes or the creation of false shortages in the market.

During the meeting, he reviewed the current stock position and supply chain of petrol, diesel and essential commodities. He also issued necessary guidelines to officials to ensure that prices remain stable and that no hoarding or black marketing takes place.

The focus of the review was to prevent any attempt to create an artificial scarcity of essential goods, including fuel and food items, which could lead to unwarranted price escalation.

The department reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining market stability throughout Tripura.