Tripura govt suspends classes in West, Sepahijala amid heavy rainfall

In view of continuous heavy rainfall affecting West Tripura and Sepahijala districts, the Tripura Government has ordered the suspension of classes in all Government, Government-aided, and Private schools on Monday to ensure the safety of students.

According to an official communication, the decision was taken as heavy rainfall continued across the two districts and was expected to persist for the next two to three hours, raising concerns over the safety of students.

District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to issue immediate orders to ensure that all schools remain closed for the day.

In a separate notification, the Secondary Education Department announced the postponement of Monday's 'Bochor Bachao' examination under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions. DEOs have been instructed to implement the order and inform all concerned institutions.

The government said the precautionary measures were taken to safeguard students, teachers and school staff amid the continuing spell of heavy rain.

With waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas and rainfall continuing in parts of the state, authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Education Department is expected to announce a revised date for the postponed examination in due course. Meanwhile, district administrations are closely monitoring the weather situation and coordinating with relevant departments to ensure public safety.

