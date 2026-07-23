Tripura govt to preserve Chaturdash Devta Temple heritage, boost religious tourism: CM Manik Saha

The Tripura government will continue to preserve the heritage of the Chaturdash Devta Temple while strengthening infrastructure to promote it as one of the state's leading religious tourism destinations, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on July 23.

Saha made the remarks while inaugurating the seven-day Kharchi Puja and fair at the Chaturdash Devta Temple in Khayerpur, where he also described the centuries-old festival as a symbol of Tripura's cultural heritage and communal harmony.

Paying homage to the fourteen deities, the Chief Minister wished for the "happiness, peace, good health, prosperity and the all-round welfare of the people of Tripura".

He said Kharchi Puja, observed annually on Shukla Ashtami in the month of Ashadh, is held to purify Mother Earth and attain virtue.

"Kharchi Puja is not just a religious festival; it is a shining symbol of Tripura's history, culture, spiritual consciousness, harmony and unity among the state's tribal and non-tribal communities," Saha said.

The Chief Minister noted that the festival originated with the worship of the fourteen family deities of Tripura's erstwhile royal family but has since evolved into a celebration embraced by people from all sections of society, irrespective of caste, religion or community.

Recalling the festival's history, Saha said devotees earlier had to cross the Howrah River by boat to reach the temple before a bridge was constructed, with accidents occurring despite the large number of pilgrims who travelled to attend the annual event.

He said the week-long festival now draws visitors from different parts of the country as well as abroad, making it an important platform for cultural exchange and social interaction.

The Chief Minister said the Kharchi Puja is performed under the leadership of the Chantai, the chief priest, following rituals that have been observed for centuries. The fourteen deities worshipped during the festival are Har, Uma, Hari, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Prithvi, Samudra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri.

Highlighting Tripura's cultural diversity, Saha said the festival reinforces the spirit of brotherhood among people of different languages, traditions and communities every year.

The 2026 edition of the Kharchi Festival will continue until July 28. This year's Kharchi Mela has adopted the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', aimed at promoting environmental conservation and tree plantation. Around 22 exhibition stalls have been set up at the fair, while cultural programmes featuring artists from different regions will be held throughout the seven-day event.

Speaking about the temple's growing importance, Saha said the Chaturdash Devta Temple has emerged as one of Tripura's most significant religious tourism centres.

"The Tourism Department has taken initiatives to provide modern facilities to tourists and pilgrims while preserving the heritage of the temple. Steps have also been taken to enhance the attraction of this temple for visitors. Thousands of tourists now visit this place every year," he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to balancing development with heritage conservation, Saha said the initiatives are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on preserving and promoting India's cultural legacy.