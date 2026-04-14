Tripura govt to sell fish at subsidised rates ahead of Bengali New Year

In view of the upcoming Bengali New Year (Poila Boishakh), the Fisheries Department of Tripura will set up fish sale centres across various parts of the state to provide fish at government-subsidised prices, Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das announced on April 14.

The minister stated that fish will be supplied from departmental farms as well as cooperative fish farms to ensure adequate availability during the festive period. Around four to five popular varieties of fish will be made available, including rohu, catla, common carp, mrigal, and silver carp, catering to the culinary preferences of the people.

In addition, hilsa, a delicacy closely associated with Bengali festivities, will be sold at affordable rates through the Tripura Apex Fisheries Cooperative Society Limited at the Maharajganj Market in Agartala.

“The initiative aims to provide relief to common people, as fish prices usually rise during the festive season, making celebrations expensive for many households,” the minister said.

He further emphasised that the move is intended to ensure that people from all sections of society can celebrate the New Year without financial strain. Subsidised fish will be available at multiple locations across the state, with sales scheduled to commence from April 15.

The initiative is expected to stabilise market prices, prevent profiteering, and support local fish farmers while ensuring the availability of quality fish for consumers during the festive season.