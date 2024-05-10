Tripura government has assured the public that there is an ample stock of food and various daily necessities available, with essential commodities being imported via national highways.

"There is no reason to worry about shortages of food and other essential commodities. Additionally, the public is urged to adhere to the rationing system temporarily implemented by the state government for the sale of petrol and diesel," stated a report from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

According to the press release, there is currently a slightly lower stock of petrol and diesel in various divisions of the state, including the IOCL depot at Dharmanagar under North District. However, efforts are underway to normalise supplies as quickly as possible.

"Due to heavy rains in the Jatinga-Lampur area of the Lamding-Badarpur section of the North East Frontier Railway, various daily necessities, including petroleum products, have been transported into the state by road from neighboring regions over the past few days. Meanwhile, the railway authority is actively engaged in repairing the railway line in the area. A trial run was conducted yesterday with a train carrying fuel oil, which encountered another issue on the railway line. Nevertheless, railway authorities are working diligently to rectify the situation. It is anticipated that freight services will resume shortly," the press release stated.

Furthermore, the press release informed that IOCL authorities have been consistently importing petrol and diesel into the state via road tankers from depots in Betkuchi, Lamding, and Silchar in Assam since the suspension of rail transport. Foodstuffs, petrol, and diesel will continue to be transported into the state via road until railway services are reinstated in the coming days.