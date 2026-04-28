Tripura govt working all-out to tackle storm damage, aid affected people: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on April 28 said the state government is working on a war footing to deal with the aftermath of the severe nor’wester that struck the state and is committed to extending all possible assistance to those affected.

Tripura witnessed a massive thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds, causing widespread damage to houses and public infrastructure. Several trees were uprooted, while electric wires, transformers and poles were damaged in multiple areas.

Reacting to the situation, the Chief Minister said heavy storms and rain had damaged homes and the electricity infrastructure of common people across various districts of the state.

“The district magistrates are already taking all necessary measures. The state government is working all out to deal with the disaster and is determined to provide all kinds of assistance to the affected people,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a red alert in parts of Tripura as severe weather conditions continue to intensify. Officials have warned of dangerous thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds over the coming days.

