Tripura Gramin Bank participates in national review meeting on rural financial inclusion

Tripura Gramin Bank Chairman Shri Satyendra Singh participated in a high-level review meeting on SHG–Bank Linkage and Individual Enterprise Financing, held on September 3 at Mumbai.

The valedictory and keynote address at the meeting was delivered by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from Public Sector Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Private Sector Banks and Cooperative Banks, along with key stakeholders including the Department of Financial Services (DFS), NITI Aayog, RBI, NABARD and PFRDA.

Shri Satyendra Singh was among the chairpersons of 11 Regional Rural Banks participating in the bank-wise review.

The discussions focused on key areas of rural financial inclusion, including DAY-NRLM, Financial Inclusion 2.0, SHG–Bank Linkage, women-led enterprises, BC Sakhi, financial literacy and strengthening rural credit delivery.

The meeting was also attended by senior government representatives, including Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, along with Union and Maharashtra ministers and other officials.

The participation of Tripura Gramin Bank's chairman highlighted the bank's continued focus on rural financial inclusion, women's empowerment, SHG financing and inclusive economic growth.

Tripura Gramin Bank continues to position itself as a key financial institution supporting rural communities and expanding access to formal banking and credit services.