Tripura Gramin Bank has posted a remarkable financial performance in the fiscal year 2024-25, with total business growing by 13.60 per cent to reach Rs 14,085.14 crore, up from Rs 12,398.55 crore in the previous year.

Chairman Satyendra Singh revealed these figures during a press conference, highlighting the bank's strong trajectory across key performance indicators.

"Total business grew by 13.60 per cent, which is Rs 14,085.14 crore as on March 2025 from Rs 12,398.55 crore as on March 2024," Singh stated, emphasising the bank's continued expansion in rural banking services throughout Tripura.

The bank's deposit base showed significant improvement, increasing by 14.38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,066.00 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 8,800.81 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Most notably, Tripura Gramin Bank registered an impressive 275.75 per cent growth in net profit, which surged to Rs 104.91 crore from Rs 27.92 crore in the previous year. Operating profit also saw healthy growth of 24.80 per cent, reaching Rs 191.11 crore.

Investment activities proved particularly lucrative for the bank. "The bank earned capital gain/trading profit of Rs 19.67 crore from investment," Singh noted. Interest income from investments grew by 10.89 per cent year-on-year, totalling Rs 470.57 crore compared to Rs 424.37 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The bank's loan disbursement showed robust performance as well, with Rs. 2,427.86 crore disbursed under various lending schemes during FY 2024-25, up from Rs. 2,192.64 crore in the previous year.

Operational efficiency metrics also improved substantially. Per branch, business increased to Rs. 93.90 crore from Rs. 82.66 crore, while per employee, business rose to Rs 15.56 crore from Rs 13.96 crore.

The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio decreased slightly to 39.93 per cent from 40.88 per cent in the preceding year, indicating a more conservative lending approach while maintaining strong liquidity.

Singh highlighted the bank's strong capital position: "CRAR (Capital to Risk Asset Ratio) is 24.50 per cent against the minimum regulatory requirement of 9 per cent as per Basel III norms. A high capital adequacy ratio is considered safe and likely to meet financial obligations easily."

The bank also generated Rs 1.76 crore in commissions through selling third-party insurance products from partners including PNB MetLife, Bajaj, Canara HSBC, and CARE.